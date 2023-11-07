The offices at the Grade II listed Marlborough House, in Welsh Street, have been unoccupied since September 2019 and an application to use the space for apartments was made in November last year.

The application to Monmouthshire County Council, stated the conversion to residential use was felt to be the best way of ensuring the Georgian townhouse remains in use and is preserved.

The planning department has now given the conversion the go-ahead but an application to make alterations to the listed building is still being considered.

When the plans were submitted it was stated windows at the rear of the building, which are mostly original, will be retained and the original sliding sash windows and internal shutters in the front of the building would also remain in place.

Other original features to be kept included the staircase linking the ground and top floor, a number of internal doors and the 12 inch skirtings in the main rooms on the ground and first floors.

The house was converted from residential to offices in the 1970s and listed in 1975 for its group value with five other properties.