HERE are some more great pictures from Newport's Chartist Rising March taken by photographer Kamila Jarczak as more than 600 people paraded through the city.

Hundreds marched through the streets of Newport at the weekend to celebrate the 184th anniversary of the Chartist rising

The Newport Rising Festival took place on Friday, November 4 and it was the biggest tribute to date. The parade went from Belle Vue Park, down Stow Hill and to the Westgate Hotel, following in the footsteps of the Chartists who were fighting for the democratic rights for ordinary working people.

Did you take part? Check out our gallery of pictures below. 

South Wales Argus: Hundreds line the streets of Newport. Picture: Kamilla JarczakHundreds line the streets of Newport. Picture: Kamilla Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Hundreds march through the city centre with lit torches. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Newport Rising festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak Newport Rising festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Fire skills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Impressive fire skills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Hundreds march through city centre during Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila JarczakHundreds march through city centre during Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Hundreds march through the city for Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Crowds at Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila JarczakCrowds at Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Crowds at Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Fire skills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila JarczakFire skills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Fireskills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Crowds at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila JarczakCrowds at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Crowds at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

South Wales Argus: Crowds celebrate at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila JarczakCrowds celebrate at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak (Image: Kamila Jarczak)Crowds at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

 