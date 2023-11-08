HERE are some more great pictures from Newport's Chartist Rising March taken by photographer Kamila Jarczak as more than 600 people paraded through the city.
Hundreds marched through the streets of Newport at the weekend to celebrate the 184th anniversary of the Chartist rising.
The Newport Rising Festival took place on Friday, November 4 and it was the biggest tribute to date. The parade went from Belle Vue Park, down Stow Hill and to the Westgate Hotel, following in the footsteps of the Chartists who were fighting for the democratic rights for ordinary working people.
Did you take part? Check out our gallery of pictures below.
Hundreds march through the city centre with lit torches. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Fire skills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Impressive fire skills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Hundreds march through the city for Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Crowds at Newport Rising Festival. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Fireskills at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Crowds at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Crowds at Newport Rising Festival 2023. Picture: Kamila Jarczak
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here