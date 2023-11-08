Hundreds marched through the streets of Newport at the weekend to celebrate the 184th anniversary of the Chartist rising.

The Newport Rising Festival took place on Friday, November 4 and it was the biggest tribute to date. The parade went from Belle Vue Park, down Stow Hill and to the Westgate Hotel, following in the footsteps of the Chartists who were fighting for the democratic rights for ordinary working people.

Did you take part? Check out our gallery of pictures below.

