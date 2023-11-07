Mayberry Pharmacy, in Crane Street, has been given permission to install a prescription collection machine into one of its large windows.

According to the planning application the machine will work similar to an ATM cash machine, it will have a vinyl wrap in keeping with the pharmacy’s current signs and it won’t extend out into the pavement.

The pharmacy building is grade II listed and in the Pontypool conservation area.

A report by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department has said the machine isn’t considered to have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the wider conservation area or be harmful to the listed building.

Security features will include lighting and a “small spycam” CCTV camera to the front of the machine which records all movement in front of it, with appropriate warning signs in place.

Listed building consent has also been granted for the installation of the machine.