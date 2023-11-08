Allan Quinn, of AJ Quinn Building Contractors, asked Torfaen Borough Council for permission for change of use planning permission for the building at 17 Lowlands Road in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Plans to add a two-storey extension, at the back of the building, and for single-storey garage were also approved, though the proposed garage is too small to meet the borough’s parking standards.

The current shopfront appearance of the building would also be changed to add two street level windows and the door will be moved to the side.

The extension wouldn’t be visible from Lowlands Road but could be seen from Clark Avenue, which it backs on to, and it won’t have any windows which overlook number 19 Lowlands Road.

A report by planning officer Sarah Cullen said there is a policy to retain community facilities such as shops but it could be shown this building is no longer needed as it isn’t viable or hasn’t been in use for more than a year.

Her report said: “Google street view indicates that the shop had ceased trading since 2008 and is located within a residential street and not in a protected retail area.”