The King's Speech is where the UK Government sets out its legislative agenda for the forthcoming parliamentary session.

Tuesday's speech will be Charles' first since taking over the role of King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

See what time King Charles III will be making the King's Speech on Tuesday (November 7). (Image: PA)

When is the King's Speech 2023?





King Charles will read the 2023 King's Speech in the Lords Chamber at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (November 7).

The State Opening will begin at 9.30am with the Yeomen of the Guard, the royal bodyguards, ceremonially search the cellars of the Palace of Westminster for explosives, according to the UK Parliament website.

This commemorates the ‘gunpowder plot' of 1605 – a failed attempt by English Catholics to blow up the Protestant King James I and Parliament.

There will then be a royal procession that will make its way to Parliament.

Once the royal procession has arrived in the Lords, Black Rod will proceed to the Commons Chamber and summon its members to the House of Lords.

The doors of the Commons will then be symbolically "slammed" closed before MPs will then follow Black Rod to the Lords to hear the King’s Speech.

State Opening will take place on Tuesday 7 November in the House of Lords, marking the start of the next session of Parliament.



We spoke to Doorkeeper John about his important role in the ceremony.



Find out more about State Opening: https://t.co/PbMU3FUmIL pic.twitter.com/Tyn58xJ0R4 — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) November 3, 2023

The King's Speech is set to take place around 11.30am on Tuesday (November 7).

What to expect in the King's Speech?





The King's Speech will see the UK government set out its legislative agenda for the forthcoming parliamentary session.

The speech is set to include a package of measures Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said will focus on "strengthening society and helping people to feel safe in their communities".

The UK Government said it will outline plans in the King's Speech to build on the progress already made in delivering record numbers of police officers.

It will also reveal more support for the NHS including record funding and backing its long-term workforce plan to increase the number of doctors, nurses, dentists and GPs.

The State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday follows the delivery of 39 Government bills in the last Parliamentary session, including new laws to stop the boats, grow the economy, support families and deliver on the priorities that matter most to the country.

Seven bills will be carried over to the next session. This includes the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill and the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

Other legislation set to be included in the King's Speech will be:

The Renters (Reform) Bill

The Holocaust Memorial Bill

The Economic Activities of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters)

The Renters (Reform) Bill has been referred to a Public Bill Committee for committee stage.



If you have relevant expertise or a special interest in the Bill find out how you can submit evidence to the Committee:https://t.co/PJwrXGVJPk pic.twitter.com/JWttfBI2sk — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) October 31, 2023

Mr Sunak said: "This will be the first King’s Speech in seventy years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next seventy.

"Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks.

"As we take the necessary steps to halve inflation and reduce debt, we will legislate to grow the economy, by supporting innovative businesses and protecting consumers.

"To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home."

When is the Autumn Budget 2023?





The King's Speech will take place just weeks before the Autumn Statement is revealed "later this month".

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt announced in September that he would be presenting the Autumn Statement 2023 to Parliament on November 22.