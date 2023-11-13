Glenys Williams, who is in her seventies and has numerous health issues, has lived in the bungalow, which is owned by Bron Afon housing association, for many years.

She came home on the afternoon of Monday, October 23, to be told by the housing association that she couldn’t return inside after a major leak had been discovered in her roof, which had made all of the walls wet.

Ms Williams’ sister, Sylvia Evans, explained that her sister had been aware that work was needed on her roof, after having experienced water pouring out of the walls.

The walls were so wet that Ms Williams was told she couldn't go back into her home (Image: Sylvia Evans)

She had been expecting the company to pay her a visit to check this that day but had not been expecting to be told she couldn’t stay in her home.

The family have been informed that the work to repair her roof’s guttering will be completed by next week, but that it is only going to be a temporary fix as she needs a new roof within the next two years.

Ms Williams has been told the fix is temporary and a new roof will be needed within two years (Image: Sylvia Evans)

Ms Evans said: “We got told they would pay for a hotel stay, but they’ve not offered her anywhere. With her anxiety and disabilities, as well as her reluctance to put her dog in a kennel for now, the hotel was not really an option.

“Glenys won't be able to return home until at least next Wednesday. I really think Bron Afon should’ve made a better attempt to rehouse her as that’s their responsibility, but they’ve not made any effort.”

Ms Evans’ ex-husband offered Ms Williams the use of his motorhome which could be kept outside her house.

The motorhome is still difficult for Ms Williams with her disabilities, but she has since moved in.

However, she is still paying for her bills and rent for the bungalow despite not being able to live there.

The walls are still wet despite rendering being completed this week and the repairs due to take place next week (Image: Sylvia Evans)

Her heating bills have rocketed up, to almost £10 a day, as Bron Afon told her to turn on her central heating to dry out the walls before any repairs could take place.

Ms Evans has been horrified at her sister’s treatment, and feels she is being unfairly ignored by the company. “The treatment is absolutely disgusting, and I don’t think they should be able to treat any customers, let alone elderly or ill ones like my sister, like this.

“My ex even told Bron Afon that he would accept rent to the same amount as the hotel bill they were willing to pay, but they told him they couldn’t accept that solution as it wasn’t their policy.

“Now, they still haven’t compensated her for the extra bills and rent she is being forced to pay despite not living in her home.”

Ms Evans believes that Bron Afon have not been taking the problem seriously as it has taken them so long to deal with the issue, and with the solution only being temporary, there is a risk that the leak could happen again.

Head of Property at Bron Afon, Mark Doubler said: "Mrs Williams reported that wallpaper was coming away from the wall in part of her living room.

"During our investigation, our team identified that the problem was due to a hidden defect with the guttering, which meant further urgent work was needed that would take longer to complete. Our priority was to make sure Mrs Williams’ home was safe."

Bron Afon Housing Association say they have made numerous attempts to contact Ms Williams with no success, but will continue to try and offer any support required until repairs are completed.