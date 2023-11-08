The application was originally submitted on Monday, October 2 and is pending consideration from the Torfaen Council Planning Committee.

The site was formerly known as the Fairwater House, and for a little while, the Spice Inn, but the application suggests a new move away from the restaurant industry.

The main proposal is for a change of use from restaurant to motor vehicle display, sales, MOT service/workshop and car wash/valet, with extra external elements which include security and gates, roller shutters and windows.

The design and access statement reads: “The proposed external alteration to the building involves the installation of four external roller shutters made of durable aluminium material. These roller shutters will not only enhance the security of the premises but also provide a sleek and modern aesthetic.

“The internal alterations involve, the creation of a functional and visually appealing showroom area. This space will be designed to showcase the vehicles and provide a comfortable environment for potential customers to explore and interact with the vehicles.

“Additionally, the internal alterations will involve the installation of an MOT testing bay and all the associated internal testing facilities required to comply with and undertake the MOT tests and lastly, a valeting facility will be incorporated into the building's interior alterations. This facility will offer a convenient space for vehicle cleaning and maintenance.”

The plan is to convert the underutilised car park into an external display area, with fifteen parking spaces retained.

There is no confirmed name for the new business, but the suggested opening hours are from 9am until 5pm Monday to Sunday and with no opening on Bank Holidays.

You can view the full application on the council's planning application page here.