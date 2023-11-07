Rumours circulating about why BTC cancelled their Remembrance parade include, according to the council, cost savings, political reasons, and not supporting veterans.

However, in a new statement sent to this publication, the council has insisted the only reason the parade was cancelled was because of health and safety reasons.

The council also confirmed they will put on a “traditional” parade next year.

The statement comes as there has been derision online in reaction to the council’s decision to cancel this year’s parade.

Health and safety concerns relate to a parade in England in 2018 when a Veteran was injured.

Issues have also been raised with Royal British Legion “change of policy”, which put more responsibility on local councils for the organisation of parades, however the RBL distanced itself from the decision not to hold a parade.

Policy change reasons did not stop Wales Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies labelling BTC’s decision “shameful”.

In their latest statement, a spokesperson for Barry Town Council said: “Barry Town Council are aware of various rumours and accusations being posted online.

“Some examples are the council not supporting veterans, cost savings and political reasons to name a few.

“The council would like to assure the people of Barry that none of these reasons are behind the cancellation, and that this was a difficult decision the council reluctantly made as we were unable to fulfil our legal objectives in relation to the Health and Safety At Work Act in time to run a safe event.

“Barry Town Council is aiming to resume the traditional parade in 2024 in partnership with the Royal British Legion and other interested parties.

“In the meantime, the local branch of the Royal British Legion has organised a shortened parade, with delegates asked to muster in the car park of the Memo Arts Centre at 10.15am on Sunday, November 12.

“From there they will parade to the cenotaph where a service will take place followed by an indoor service within the Memo Arts Centre.”

