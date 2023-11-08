Gareth Davies, 27, from Usk, repeatedly punched her as she drove them home after they had been to a truck show in Porthcawl.

Their car crashed and his victim was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend for treatment.

Davies, who had the burger van on the side of the A449 road in Monmouthshire, was high on drink and drugs at the time.

He was jailed for two years at Cardiff Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The judge, Recorder Celia Hughes, told him: “This was an appalling offence in front of two young children which went on for some time.

“You were lucky it did not result in serious injury to your family and other members of the public.”

Davies was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

The defendant has previous convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disclosing/threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph.