Already the town is proud to have the prestigious Home, on Stanwell Road, in the Michelin guide, with father and daughter combo James and Georgia Sommerin serving up world-class food on Penarthian’s doorsteps.

And now, recently opened wine bar Touring Club has also had a mention in Michelin guide’s Point Of View.

TC offers small plates to compliment their fine wines such as Welsh pork in melon and buffalo mozzarella and sea bream and salsa verde, and a recently introduced breakfast menu.

The food at TC, which is designed by Bryn Williams and Julian Biggs, has caught the eye of Michelin.

The world-famous guide's Points of View publication said about TC’s food: “This slick spot is a great place to while away the hours with a few drinks and accomplished small plates.

“The menu ranges from snacks to the more substantial, with the unfussy approach resulting in simple, fresh-tasting dishes.

“Add in the friendly service and you’ll leave with a smile on your face.”

The Touring Club opened in Penarth in the summer (Image: Newsquest)

It specialises in wine, but now it's being celebrated for its food (Image: TC)

Grant Maunder, one of the owners, said everyone associated with Touring Club was “chuffed” with the review.

Mr Maunder told this publication: “We didn't know this was going to happen.

“It’s very positive.

"We are chuffed to be featured in the Michelin Guide so soon after opening it’s a real credit to the team and their hard work.”

Penarth already has a Michelin starred restaurant in Home on Stanwell Road (Image: Newsquest)

Julien Biggs head chef at the Touring Club (Image: Newsquest)

And it isn’t stopping there for Touring Club.

After opening with its striking black exterior in June, then introducing the breakfast menu in September, the team said they wanted to take it slow and see how the community responds to the new venture – well it must be going well because they have now added wine tasting sessions every Wednesday and the upstairs room is ready to be booked as an exclusive space for Christmas parties.

To find out more about the wine-tasting sessions and book the upstairs area for your Christmas do, visit the Touring Club at their website or go to their Instagram Page @the_touring_club.