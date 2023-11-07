As previously reported, Summer Sessions – a live music series which was founded by DF Concerts in Scotland in 2013 – is expanding to include five locations in England and Wales including Chepstow.

Live Nation and live music and event promote has now announced Hozier as the headliner for the first ever Summer Sessions series in Chepstow (and the first in Wales).

The internationally acclaimed Irish singer and songwriter will bring his distinctive ethereal blend of folks, blues, and rock to Chepstow Racecourse in July 2024.

Music fans can expect songs including his breakthrough hit Take Me to Church which became a global sensation, along with chart-topping hits like Someone New and Nina Cried Power.

Hozier – who has received the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriter of the year and had a Grammy Song of the Year nomination – will headline the even at Chepstow Racecourse on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor, Peter Taylor, said: "We can’t wait to bring the series to Chepstow Racecourse, which has proven itself as an outstanding destination for live music.

“We are delighted to reveal Hozier as our first headliner for 2024 – it’s set to be a night to remember. We have more announcements to come so music fans in Chepstow and beyond, please stay tuned.”

Hozier will be supported by Brittany Howard, Alabama Shakes frontwoman-turned-solo star. With nine Grammy Award nominations under her belt, fans can anticipate a night of sound that transcends genres, finding inspiration in rock, soul, funk, and R&B.

Indie folk band, Lord Huron, will also join the line-up with their cinematic song storytelling and lush harmonies all the way from Los Angeles, in California.

Tickets for the Hozier show at Chepstow Racecourse will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 10 [2023] and will be available from www.smmrsessions.com

People can stay up to date by following @smmrsessions on social media.