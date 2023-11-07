The supermarket giant is urging customers with a Tesco Clubcard to spend more than £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers before November 30.

Customers can use the Clubcard vouchers, which were first issued in November 2021 and will expire at the end of this month, to bring down the cost of their weekly shop, pay for fuel or to pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.

They can also double the value of their Clubcard vouchers by exchanging them for Reward Partner vouchers, which can be used at more than 100 businesses, including Pizza Express.

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of November, we’re reminding customers to spend them now – or even use them to get ahead with some early Christmas shopping.”

The reminder to Tesco shoppers comes as more than £100 million worth of new Clubcard vouchers are set to land on doorsteps and on smartphone apps from October 30.

The total is the highest amount issued at one time since 2015. Vouchers are issued every three months in February, May, August and November.

Tesco jobs this Christmas

Tesco has also recently launched its Christmas recruitment drive as it looks to fill 30,000 roles in time for the festive period.

The jobs will mainly involve working in Tesco’s Superstores and Extra stores for either early morning, day or evening shifts, so that prospective applicants can find an opportunity that fits around them.

James Goodman, Tesco People Director said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to boost their earnings over the festive period or who needs to find a route back into the workplace.

“We’re looking for people who enjoy working as part of a team and are prepared to go that extra mile in order to help our customers.

“Our festive roles are a fantastic way to become part of the Tesco team, with roles working on checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to meet great people, learn new skills and be part of a diverse team where everyone is welcome.

“We had a great response for festive roles last year and we would love to hear from anyone who worked with us then.

“With part-time, temporary roles available across the UK, there are a variety of different shift patterns on offer, making sure these roles fit around different individual needs and lifestyles.”