The four-part limited series will see the 49-year-old open up about his past and give a personal behind-the-scenes look at his life.

It uses hundreds of hours of never-before-seen archival footage as well as interviews with Williams himself.

Williams first found success with Take That, joining the band at the age of just 16 in 1990 and was responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1990s and 2000s whilst at the same time battling with mental health issues and addiction.

Raw. Honest. Real. Get ready to see Robbie's life through a whole new lens. ROBBIE WILLIAMS - coming to Netflix globally - 8th November. pic.twitter.com/j0lshQkPx5 — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) October 11, 2023

Some may not know why he left Take That during the 1990s and what the reason for it was.

When and why did Robbie Williams leave Take That?





Robbie Williams left Take That in July 1995 which was understood at the time to be related to his issues with addiction and alcoholism, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Additionally, there were also rumours and an alleged feud with fellow bandmate Gary Barlow.

Since then, Robbie has shared that he was seriously struggling with his mental health when he abruptly left the band and was also asked to leave.

When speaking to Scott Mills for the BBC Radio 2 programme 'Robbie Williams: My Life Thru a Lens' he discussed the situation.

"I think that I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown, my first of many," he said.

The new 4-part documentary series, including 30 years of unseen footage. ROBBIE WILLIAMS - coming soon on Netflix… pic.twitter.com/eWyoxyIeJJ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) September 28, 2023

"It felt like I was in some sort of burning building and I needed to get out. That's how it felt at the time. And then I was like, 'okay, I'll do this tour and then I'll leave.' And they actually went, 'Actually, if you're going to leave, can you go now?'."

Williams went on to launch his solo career in 1996 but has reunited with Take That for several performances since the 2010s.

When is Robbie Williams on Netflix in the UK?





The limited series will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 8.