Police investigating the cultivation of cannabis in the Commercial Street area of the city discovered a substantial operation in a flat above a shop last Thursday, November 2.

Officers found more than 2,000 cannabis plants at the property and arrested two men on suspicion of producing cannabis, they have since been charged and are due to appear in court Friday 1 December.

Police investigating a property on Commercial Street, Newport, this week

A 24-year-old and a 32-year-old from Newport were charged with producing a controlled Class B drug – cannabis and have been remanded into custody.

Gwent Police statement

A spokesperson said: "Two men have been charged following the discovery of a large cannabis cultivation in disused flats above a commercial property in Commercial Street, Newport

A 24-year-old and a 32-year-old from Newport were charged with producing a controlled Class B drug – cannabis and have been remanded into custody.

The cannabis cultivation was discovered in the flats above a commercial property on Thursday 2 November following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers found more than 2,000 cannabis plants at the property and arrested two men on suspicion of producing cannabis, they have since been charged and are due to appear in court Friday 1 December.