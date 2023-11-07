People will be able to choose other parcel carriers over the counter in branches, such as DPD and Evri.

This service will be introduced in time for the Christmas delivery season, but only in selected branches at first.

In chosen branches, Post Office customers would be able to walk up to a counter and choose to send their parcels with DPD or Evri, in addition to existing services.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “We are fundamentally transforming Post Office by introducing new mail carriers for over-the-counter sales for the first time in our 360-year history.

The new service will begin in selected branches in time for the peak Christmas delivery season (Image: PA)

“This expanded partnership with DPD and Evri shows how we are disrupting the mails market to offer greater choice for customers and more opportunities for postmasters as we build a Post Office fit for the future.”

Post Office evolving for the future with delivery options

This new change in delivery options at the Post Office is part of its continued diversification in its operations, the company said.

It is part of an aim to become a one-stop hub for customers and a destination where they can access multiple delivery carriers all under one roof.

Neill O’Sullivan, managing director of parcels and mails at Post Office described the efforts as a way to meet "changing customer preferences and the increasingly competitive market".

Post Office customers would be able to walk up to a counter and choose to send their parcels with DPD or Evri, in addition to existing services (Image: Michael Leckie/PA Wire)

He added: "Our goal is to deliver unparalleled access to parcel services, addressing the needs of businesses and retail customers, both now and in the future.

“Our new buy-in-branch service reflects how Post Office has adapted as a business to ensure our customers now have access to multiple delivery carriers and services conveniently in their local Post Office.

“It’s very exciting to have major carriers DPD and Evri as our launch partners for this new service which will be rolled out across branches over the coming months.”