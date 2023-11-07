The King paid tribute to his mother the late Queen’s “legacy of service and devotion” as he conducted the state opening of Parliament for the first time as monarch.

He went on to set out legislation to mandate annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea – which the Tories hope will draw a political dividing line with the Labour leader.

The long-term champion of environmental causes said the new fossil fuel sites will support the country’s transition to net zero by 2050 “without adding undue burdens on households”.

What was included in the King’s Speech

There was little in the way of surprises in what was also the first time Mr Sunak was setting out his legislative priorities since entering No 10 despite trying to portray himself as a change candidate after 13 years of Tory rule and the chaos under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Already announced plans to crack down on young people vaping and creating a “smokefree generation” by banning tobacco sales to anyone who turns 14 this year or younger featured.

Mr Sunak vowed to continue supporting Israel as he carried over a Bill that would ban councils imposing boycotts, disinvestment or sanctions campaigns against other countries.

But there was no mention of action to tackle people sleeping on the streets in tents after Home Secretary Suella Braverman provoked outrage by criticising people she said were on the streets as a “lifestyle choice”.

The package of 20 Bills and a draft includes proposals to:

Subject streaming giants to a new video-on-demand code drafted and enforced by Ofcom that will apply similar standards to those enforced on television

Ban the creation of new leasehold houses in England and Wales to improve fairness in the housing market

Ending no-fault evictions – but not until a new court process and stronger possession grounds for landlords are in place

Pave the way for the introduction of self-driving cars and buses on UK roads by putting in place a legal framework centred on safety and user protection.

What was not in the speech was also revealing.

Downing Street sources said that Ms Braverman’s proposals to restrict tents for rough sleepers were still “undergoing scrutiny”. Those in the Home Office pointed towards measures to tackle begging in the Crime and Justice Bill.

And there was no inclusion of a bill to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBT+ people after Mr Sunak faced a backlash from some quarters of the Tory party.

Rail reform measures after Mr Sunak scrapped the HS2 leg to the North only made it as far as a draft in the speech setting out the Government’s legislative priorities.

Concluding the King’s Speech, Charles said: “My Government will, in all respects, seek to make long-term decisions in the interests of future generations.

“My ministers will address inflation and the drivers of low growth over demands for greater spending or borrowing.

“My ministers will put the security of communities and the nation ahead of the rights of those who endanger it.

“By taking these long-term decisions, my Government will change this country and build a better future.”