The westbound slip road at Junction 26 at Malpas will have overnight and day closures during the main works.

The closure will be in place on Saturday, November 11 from 6am until 6pm, the sliproad will re-open for two hours before closing again at 8pm.

The overnight closure will be in place until Sunday, November at 6am Work on the bridge has been ongoing since Friday, September 8 and is expected to end this weekend.

During the road closures, traffic will be diverted between Junction 26 and Junction 24 of the Coldra interchange for both the Westbound and Eastbound closures.

The closure on Saturday will clash with the Newport County match as they face Notts County at Rodney Parade.

The match kicks off on Saturday at 3 p.m. and could cause traffic chaos due to the closure of the sliproad.