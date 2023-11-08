The M4 Northbound at Junction 25 Caerleon to Junction 24 Coldra will be closed overnight from Friday, November 10 from 8pm until 6am on Saturday, November 11.

Junction 25 Caerleon to Junction 24 Coldra will be closed at the exit slip road due to maintenance work taking place.

Roadworks began on the slip road last weekend on Friday, November 3 and are expected to last until Monday, December 4.

Heavy congestion is already expected in the area as the exit slip road on Junction 26 towards Cardiff will be closed on Saturday, November 11.

Closures of the sliproad are in place from 6am until 6pm before re-closing at 8pm until 6am on Sunday, November 12.

Drivers are urged to check for further weekend closures and delays before setting off on their journey to avoid delays.