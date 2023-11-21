An award-winning practice, Smiles Better can accommodate everyone regardless of their dental dilemma, and that’s what puts them one step ahead of the rest, says Treatment Coordinator Hannah Evans.

“Our award-winning dental practice is renowned for its commitment to delivering modern, cutting-edge treatments. With state-of-the-art technologies and a dedicated team, we provide exceptional patient care that leaves you smiling brighter. Experience the difference at Smiles Better, where your dental health and satisfaction are our top priorities; because your smile deserves nothing less.”

Just one of the many people at Smiles Better who would agree with that sentiment is Laura Masters-Williams. With an extensive range of expertise, Laura is your go-to for a variety of treatments, including cosmetic bonding, Invisalign, intricate crown and bridge work, and comprehensive general dentistry.

Laura has a remarkable ability to make even the most anxious patients feel at ease, thanks to her compassionate nature and a great sense of humour. She's not just a dentist; she's a friend to her patients, always enjoying a friendly chat and catching up with them.

With a commitment to excellence in dentistry that is simply unwavering, as demonstrated by her recent completion of a PGDip in advanced restorative and aesthetic dentistry, she eagerly embraces modern techniques and technology to provide the best care to her patients. Laura's dedication extends beyond office hours; she spends her weekends continually learning and staying up to date with the newest dental techniques.

Working in harmony with her talented hygienists, Kara Edwards and Elyse Macdonald, Laura ensures her patients receive comprehensive education in oral health and impeccable maintenance of their implants and gums. Laura's dental nurse team is equally outstanding, offering patients invaluable assistance and reassurance.

Outside of her dental practice, Laura finds solace in the company of her two dogs, Dougal and Hamish, and indulges in her passion for reading.

Alys Evans, a dental surgeon also in residence at Smiles Better, is another team member always looking to put the needs of their patients first. Having graduated with honours from Cardiff University Dental School in 2016, she completed her foundation training in Barry before moving on to Cardiff Dental Hospital for year, completing training in oral surgery and community dentistry. It was here that she learnt techniques including the use of conscious sedation to support nervous patients; one skill among many to put her more anxious patients at ease.

Spending time abroad allowed Alys to diversify both her experiences and her interests; working in New Plymouth in New Zealand allowed her to grow her special interest in oral surgery and expand her working knowledge by taking on referrals from neighbouring practises.

Alys Evans, a dental surgeon also in residence at Smiles Better, is another team member always looking to put the needs of their patients first. (Image: Smiles Better)

It was upon her return to the UK however that saw her continue in her dental core training, basing herself in the local Royal Gwent Hospital and the Neville Hall Hospital; after completing her training, Alys decided to stay working in the department and now provides oral surgery under both local and general anaesthetic for the patients of the Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

Her experience has seen her partake of the ‘on-call rota’, based at The Grange Hospital, which includes treating patients with potentially life-threatening dental infections and facial trauma, and if that were not enough Alys has also completed her membership of the Faculty of Dental Surgery in Edinburgh and has trained in facial aesthetics and dental acupuncture.

. In her private time Alys takes joy in the company of her new husband, having exchanged vows in April. (Image: Smiles Better)

Open to taking referrals, Alys is at Smiles Better every other Saturday. In her private time Alys takes joy in the company of her new husband, having exchanged vows in April, and their two pets, a 2.5-year-old corgi called Eric and a 6-year-old ragdoll cat called Willow.

With Laura or Alys as your dentist, you're not just receiving top-notch dental care; you're joining a supportive, caring community.

If you’re ready to discuss your own dental dilemmas, Smiles Better is ready and waiting to hear from you. For more information about this fantastic practice, head over to their website or call 01873 857400.