Liam Slade, 33, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Saado Hussein and Suad Ahmed near Bristol over the summer.

The defendant was responsible for killing them whilst at the wheel of a Volkswagen vehicle between Junction 22 and Junction 21.

The two women in their 50s and 60s were pronounced dead at the scene.

They died following a collision in the early hours of Monday, July 17.

Slade also admitted causing their deaths by driving whilst disqualified and with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Sumaya Hudoon and Saphia Hudoon.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on December 1.

He was remanded in custody after he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.