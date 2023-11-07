The water play areas feature a non-slip surface, and water features such as showers, nozzles and sprays to allow children to safely play with almost no water depth.

Members of Cwmbran Community Council will consider how they could provide a splash pad play area at the town’s boating lake which is owned by Torfaen Borough Council, following a suggestion from a community councillor.

The community council’s regeneration and major grants committee will hold a discussion on a potential scheme when it meets at the Council House in Ventor Road on Monday, November 13.

The item is listed for a confidential discussion – suggesting financial matters will be discussed – but the agenda shows the committee will “consider the scope, potential location, funding and permissions necessary to initiate a project brief” for the installation of a spash pad at Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Cwmbran council clerk Gareth Davies said: “We are at a very early point in scoping the project, the Boating Lake is in the ownership of the local authority so there are permission and many cost issues to be explored”

The committee will meet at 7pm.