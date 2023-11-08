OLIVER THOMAS, 28, of Cwrt Nant Y Felin, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to sending threatening Facebook messages on December 23, 2022.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMIE KENT, 30, of St Johns Terrace, Cross Keys was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified on Bridge Street, Blackwood on September 26.

He was banned from driving for 31 months and must pay £85 costs.

JACK EVANS, 30, of Bassaleg Road, Newport must pay £742 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CAERPHILLY COUNCIL, Tir Y Berth Depot, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

PAUL ALEXANDER BARTLETT, 66, of Gibbs Road, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN BROWN, 34, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4263 on Mountain Road on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AARON EVANS, 26, of Clos Gwern Y Mor, St Mellons, Cardiff must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMUEL THOMAS EVANS, 47, of Chepstow Rise, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £377 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 at Brecon Road, Abergavenny on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JANE FOUWEATHER, 50, of Tredegar Park View, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GLYN HUMPHREY, 57, of Hillside, Abergavenny must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH JOHN GRIFFITHS, 64, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN MAPLEY, 47, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £343 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.