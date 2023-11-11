As previously reported, the owners of The Ship and Goldcroft Inn in Caerleon have been hard at work breathing new life into the former Trout Vaults on Market Street in Newport.

The Tickled Trout – as the venue is now known – is a tapas bar which officially opened its doors on Saturday, October 22, (following a soft launch on October 21) and it has already proven popular.

Let’s look around…

The shopfront itself looks modern and inviting - hanging baskets and plans in the window add a splash of vibrancy to The Tickled Trout.

Walking through the door, guests are welcomed into a small entrance hall with a stunning light and (at the moment) autumnal wreath.

From here you can walk into the main part of the venue – a spacious area with plenty of seating available, a (very well stocked) bar, an open kitchen, and toilets towards the back of the building.

Near the front of the tapas bar, which has the windows marked with a trout icon, is a long sofa with tables and soft chairs dotted around.

There is a variety of seating options available for parties of various sizes and the building is lit up with understated elegant ceiling lights.

The walls are a mixture of white pain, butterfly wallpaper, and wooden panelling – with wall art adding some extra vibrancy to the venue.

The wooden bar includes bar stools and showcases the huge selection of drinks on offer – including on tap, wine, cocktails and more.

There’s also a coffee machine for those wanting a hot drink.

Towards the back of the building is a larger seating area, with a large corner sofa and chairs dotted around a table (and some amusing wall art displayed).

Near here is the open kitchen, with the venue specialising in tapas and small plates, and there are also toilets towards the back of the venue.

Check out more photos of The Tickled Trout in Newport in the gallery at the top of this page.

How does the venue fare in reviews?

At the time of this article’s publication, The Tickled Trout has exclusively positive reviews on TripAdvisor and Facebook.

As it's still early days there's not a great deal on TripAdvisor (yet) but the two reviews on the website rate The Tickled Trout with five stars. The reviews praise the “cosy bar and good tapas and wine menu” adding that Michelle Smith (who previously ran the hugely popular Secret Garden Café) is managing The Tickled Trout and is a “perfect host”.

At least five people have taken to Facebook to recommend The Tickled Trout.

One woman praised the “very tasty” food and “good value for money” while another was happy with their “delicious” food, “fabulous” wine, and “amazing” cocktails.

Another Facebook reviewer described it as a “lovely little place” while another complimented the “friendly and attentive” staff, “beautiful” décor, and food which was “thoroughly enjoyed by all… including the children.”

Another recent review on Facebook states:

“The amount of work that has gone in to the venue is astounding, extremely smart & comfortable.

"The food was spot on but what really impressed me was the young chap & lady on service.”

He added that they had “first class customer service skills and attitudes” including “service with a smile”.