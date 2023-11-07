People in attendance were left horrified as they dived for cover from the debris at Derwendeg Primary School in Hengoed, Caerphilly, on the evening of Monday, November 6.

It is as yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.

According to one bystander, fireworks ended up in a house, a car and in the crowd.

The incident has prompted a safety investigation from Caerphilly County Borough Council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Caerphilly Council is aware of the incident and an appropriate health and safety investigation will take place to establish what happened.”

Derwendeg Primary School did not wish to make any comment on the matter with the council’s investigation due to take place.

They had previously told the BBC that the display has been run the same way for the last 20 years with a trained professional.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service called it "a public safety matter" that they didn't attend, and the police have been contacted.