The eight-week old pups were found on a mountain pass on Tuesday, October 31, and were handed into a vets before the RSPCA were contacted.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Carl Hone said: “Unfortunately we don’t know much about this abandonment, as the contact number for the person who took them to the vets isn’t working.

“The puppies all appear healthy - and may even come from two different litters as two of the seven are bigger than the others.

“We’ve placed a found poster at Farm Terrace in New Tredegar, but we’re keen to confirm exactly where they were found.”

The puppies spent a period of time at the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic, and have now been transferred to The Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home.

The pups have been named after types of trees - Ash, Chestnut, Fern, Hazel, Maple, Oak and Willow.

Animal operations lead at The Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home, Ebony Poole said: “All the puppies love sharing the smallest bed they can find - and all seven somehow squeeze in there!

“They’re now known as the ‘tree litter’ as they have all been named after types of trees. They’ve settled in well, and are causing puppy mischief already!”

If an owner isn’t found they will be made available for rehoming in the near future.

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch via 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01177924.

Abandonments are a big issue for RSPCA officers amid the crisis. In September alone, 1,969 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA - higher than the number in that month in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

Carl added: “We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.

“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals - but to seek help from charities and organisations out there.”

