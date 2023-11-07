CVUHB say they are experiencing significant demand, particularly within the emergency unit with limit bed availability and, earlier today, announced an incident.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board say they are supporting their colleagues at Cardiff and Vale the best they can.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “Our services are currently running as normal and are not impacted.

"Our staff are liaising with colleagues in Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to offer assistance in any way we can.”

This afternoon, CVUHB said only attend their Emergency Unit in cases of a genuine life-threatening emergency.

A CVUHB spokesperson said: “The health board is currently experiencing, significant and sustained adverse demand on services, particularly within the Emergency Unit; exacerbated by seasonal pressures and limited bed availability due to elongated patient stays in hospital.

"This pressure continues to present challenges to the way we deliver patient care. As such, we are today reluctantly declaring an internal business continuity incident.

"Our priority is to provide timely and safe care to all patients and in doing so members of the public are urged to ‘help us, help you’ by using services appropriately and only attending the Emergency Unit in cases of a genuine life-threatening emergency which requires immediate medical intervention.

"To improve patient flow and capacity, the health board is mobilising its internal resources and continuing to work with colleagues from across the local authorities and health and social care sector to facilitate onward discharge to home for medically fit patients.

"At this stage, there is no disruption to elective and clinical appointments which continue to operate as usual. However, we will be constantly reviewing the situation and will issue an updated position in due course.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and support in what is an exceptionally difficult time for colleagues."

Midday: Health board call a Business Continuity Incident with unprecedented ambulance delays

Due to significant and sustained demand on services, particularly within the Emergency Unit, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has declared a ”Business Continuity Incident”.

The health board declared the incident today, November 7.

The health board say that, as a result of winter operational pressures, coupled with limited bed availability which is attributed to lengthy patient discharges, they are experiencing unprecedented ambulance delays.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “The health board continues to work collaboratively with colleagues from local authorities to support the onward discharge of medically fit patients from home.

“At this stage, there is no disruption to elective and clinical appointments which continue to operate as usual.

“However, the health board will be constantly reviewing the situation and will issue an updated position throughout the course of the day.”

The announcement comes a day into NHS Wales’ new campaign pointing to alternative services to help ease the strain on GPs and A&Es as winter approaches.

The ‘Help us, Help You’ campaign highlights other local services and health professionals working in NHS Wales, that are available to ensure those with urgent care needs can be treated quickly.

What does a Business Continuity Incident mean for the public?

The health board say to support colleagues and to prioritise the care and immediate needs of patients who require urgent medical attention, they are appealing to members of the public to use services appropriately.

The board say there has been a recent increase in patients self-presenting with long-standing medical issues that can be effectively managed outside of the emergency unit or a hospital setting.

It’s advised to only attend the Emergency Unit if you are experiencing:

Severe breathing difficulties

Severe pain or bleeding

Chest pain or a suspected stroke

Serious trauma injuries e.g. a car accident

If your condition is not life-threatening but you feel unwell or unsure of your symptoms, please visit the NHS 111 Wales Symptom Checker for further support. Alternatively, phone 111 where your condition will be assessed and an appointment time offered (where required).

The health board went on to say: “Your GP is your primary choice for long-standing medical conditions that need reviewing.

“Each member of the primary care team has skills and expertise in different areas, enabling you to get the right support, from the right healthcare professional, first time.

“Your community pharmacy can also help with over-the-counter medication and advice."