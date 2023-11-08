With winter well and truly on its way, it's not long until we're wearing big coats and scarves and debating about when to put on the heating.

Before the weather turns properly frosty, there is one 20-minute household chore you're being urged to complete.

Mark Ingram, technical gas and plumbing tutor at Engineering Real Results (ERR), has advised Brits to turn their heating on - even if it's just for 20 minutes - to do some checks.

Turn heating on and touch radiators, plumbing expert advises

Mr Ingram commented: "We always advise that just before the cold weather starts people should switch their heating on, even if you only run it for 20 minutes.

“Touch all the radiators and make sure they are hot all the way to the top. Within 20 minutes you will know if everything is working correctly.”

The plumbing expert also warned that those who delay this task might find they are in for a shock when they do come to rely on their central heating.

This check means you can rule out if your radiator needs bleeding or if any professional help is required.

He added: “I spent 10 years as a plumber and 20 years as a gas engineer, and this is the time when people start to turn on their boilers and realise they don’t work.

“October and November is when a gas engineer and plumber is the busiest because in this country we have a shortage of skilled tradespeople.

“As time goes on and the temperatures get cooler the demand will only get higher and people may find they have to wait days for an engineer to become available to fix their problem.”

Mr Ingram continued: “If when you touch all of the radiators you notice any cold spots, you might need to bleed air out of the system, which is an easy job people can do themselves.

“With bigger concerns you should always seek advice from a registered Gas Safe engineer.”