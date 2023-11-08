But is it necessary for healthy and good-looking skin? Here, we will try to answer just that.

Whether you're looking to see how to achieve a good skincare routine or are just curious about the science behind vitamin C, here is everything you need to know.

Is vitamin C really necessary for healthy skin?





Vitamin C is vital for collagen production in the skin (Getty) (Image: Getty)

According to Healthline, vitamin C is vital for collagen production as this process cannot occur without it.

Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in the skin that depletes over time (as we age) with lower levels of this leading to fine lines and wrinkles.

Boosting vitamin C boosts the production of collagen which in turn leads to healthier and younger-looking skin.

The New York Times adds that recent research has suggested that vitamin C helps to neutralise damaging molecules called free radicals, which are said to "accelerate signs of ageing".

Where are the best places to get Vitamin C?





Harvard's School of Public Health states that one of the best places to get vitamin C is from citrus-based foods like oranges, lemons and grapefruits as well as through other sources like strawberries, tomatoes and white potatoes.

Healthline adds that serums and creams are also a popular way to boost vitamin C with these said to provide hydration, brighten skin and reduce redness and pigmentation.

These products also protect from the sun's UV irradiation with excessive exposure to this being associated with depleted vitamin C levels.

Over-exposure to the sun is known to cause more wrinkled skin.