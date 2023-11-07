EMERGENCY services personnel were seen on a road in the village of Pontyminster this afternoon.
Two police cars and an ambulance were called to a crash on Commercial Street in Pontyminster, by the Fields Road junction, just after lunchtime this afternoon, Tuesday, November 7.
Officers were seen directing traffic while the emergency personnel attended the scene, with vehicles crowded to one side of the road.
Traffic was eventually stopped from driving on the road while the incident was dealt with.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars and a van in Commercial Street, Pontymister, at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 7 November.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
"No injuries were reported."
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they were also present but no injuries were reported.
