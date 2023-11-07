Chartist Bridge in Blackwood was closed by Gwent Police, with an official announcement made on their official X (formerly Twitter) account just after 1pm this afternoon.

Gwent Police officers were on scene along with crew from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

An official statement provided to the Argus said: "We received a report concerning the welfare of a man on Chartist Bridge, Blackwood at around 1pm on Tuesday 7 November.

"Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service."

The bridge was later reopened to traffic just before 4.15pm, with officers thanking the public for their patience on Twitter.

The welfare of the man involved is unknown.