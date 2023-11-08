It’s an opportunity for a business in the town centre to serve the local community – and attract more customers at the same time.

A Post Office usually works best as an addition to another business. This could be:

A business that’s already in the town centre, opening a Post Office in its existing premises

A business expanding or relocating into Caldicot and including a Post Office

A new business, with a Post Office as part of the offer

Help available from Monmouthshire County Council and Monmouthshire Housing Association includes:

Funding for improvements to premises in the town centre

MHA is currently holding a town centre unit in a prime location for a business that wants to operate a Post Office

Referral via Business Monmouthshire to get support and advice on setting up or growing your business and completing the Post Office application

Monmouthshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for an existing business in Caldicot or one looking to relocate.

“A Post Office would be a boost to that business and benefit the town no end.

“We know what a vital service Post Office provides, and I am sure that Caldicot residents would agree that it would be well used and supported in the town.

“I’d urge businesses to find out more about adding a Post Office to their remit.”

Assistant Director of Development at MHA Chris Kinsey said: “Post Offices provide a vital lifeline to some of the most vulnerable in our society, as well as delivering essential services and day to day interaction for many people and communities. We encourage applicants to come forward.”

External Affairs Manager at Post Office Laura Tarling said: “Post Offices provide vital services to communities, and we are very keen to hear from local businesses who are interested in an application for Caldicot Post Office.”

If you are interested in becoming Caldicot’s newest postmaster, register here.

For more information about the support available, contact Sadie Beer at sadiebeer@monmouthshire.gov.uk.