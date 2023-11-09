JESSICA PARKES, 30, of Bassaleg Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIELLE LIGHTFOOT, 34, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

DEXTER STEWART, 65, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KATALIN SZABO, 35, of Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE DAVID HALL, 31, of King Street, Blaenavon must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PETER HARRIS, 77, of North View Terrace, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DUDLEY HILL, 49, of Risca Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on the SDR on July 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM SHEEDY, 31, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Caerwent on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM JOHN HOOK, 59, of Lewis Street, Blackwood must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS PAUL JAMES-LLOYD, 30, of Woodland Drive, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KYLE ARTHUR JOHN JENKINS, 33, of Blackett Avenue, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NIKKI MAHAGAN, 43, of Shakespeare Road, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER ROWLANDS, 50, of Bryn Heulog, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.