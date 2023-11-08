Live

Lane closed on A4042, Cwmbran near The Grange Hospital

Emergency
Traffic
Cwmbran
By Lauran O'Toole

  • There is currently a lane closed on the A4042 Northbound Croesymwylach towards Llantarnam near The Grange Hospital.
  • The police is advising to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos