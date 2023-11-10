Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws opened Tommy's Café, named after their son, in Llantarnam Road on Sunday, November 27 2022.

Just a year later the flourishing couple have opened Fast Fit Autocentre on Llantarnam Road, opposite Tommy’s Café.

The MOT centre offers customers an exclusive 10% off at Tommy café, all NHS workers and local businesses can also receive the discount.

Fast Fit Autocentre is located opposite Tommy’s Café (Image: Shauna Richards)

Ms Richards and Mr Laws said: “We offer services for all your motoring needs, including MOTs, servicing, new tyres, batteries, brakes, exhausts, and all vehicle repairs.

“We have a great team running it and are looking for more staff in the near future.

“We offer discount for all NHS workers & local businesses in the area including 10% off at Tommy Café using our tokens.

“We will be open Monday - Friday 8:30am - 5:30pm Saturday 8:30am - 2:30pm and closed on Sundays.”

Speaking to the Argus last year Ms Richards, who has been in the catering industry for over 10 years, said they had been ‘really overwhelmed with the support since opening Tommy’s Café.'

Shauna, Tommy and Daniel inside Tommy's Café (Image: Shauna Richards)

Tommy’s Café has now launched their Christmas menu which features some festive delights including Tommy’s turkey club, festive paninis and a mouth-watering Terry’s Chocolate Orange on pancakes or French toast.

Tommy’s Café also serve breakfast and cater for vegan and vegetarians - Gluten free and children's menus are also available.