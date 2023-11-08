There are set to be a number of mobile speed cameras out and about across South Wales in November.
Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.
Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
The submitter of this footage was travelling along the A40 Narberth in a 30mph speed limit with ‘No Overtaking Signs’ when the VW driver overtook them at speed.— GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) August 11, 2023
The case was escalated to court and the driver received a £506 fine. pic.twitter.com/gkW1cAWXKR
In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".
So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in November 2023.
Full list of mobile speed cameras in South Wales in November 2023
Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.
A number of mobile and fixed speed cameras have been put in place across South Wales as part of the change to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.
The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.
Motorists have been given a "grace period" of three months to get used to the new speed limit on residential roads.
However, the Welsh Government have now revealed that the period is coming to an end and the 20mph speed limit will be fully enforced from December 17, 2023.
New sites for the 20mph speed cameras will also be chosen and rolled out on the same date, the Welsh Government revealed.
Motorists will need to also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across south Wales this month - including in Newport, Blaenau and Monmouthshire.
According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras across South Wales in November 2023:
Newport
- A48 - Castleton (near motel)
- A48 - Berryhill
- A468 - Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin
- A467 - Southbound (50 mph section)
- Bassaleg Road
- B4591 - Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue x2
- B4237 - Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Rd to Clytha Square
- Corporation Road, Lysaght Village
- Corporation Road, Newport
- Cromwell Road
- B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop)
- Pillmawr Road
- B4596 - Caerleon Rd, East of Beaufort Rd
- B4237 - Chepstow Rd, The Coldra
- High Street, Caerleon
- Ponthir Road, Caerleon
- B4245 - Magor Rd, Langstone
Blaenau
- A467 - Aberbeeg Road (near Warm Turn Aberbeeg)
- A4046 - Station Road, Waunllwyd
- Bournville Road, Blaina
- A467 - Abertillery Road, Blaina
- New Road, Nantyglo
- Chapel Road, Nantyglo
- A4047 - Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr
- A4046 - College Road, Ebbw Vale
- Queens Villas, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale
- B4478 - Letchworth Road to Eureka Place
- A4046 - Ebbw Vale (near Tesco's)
Caerphilly
- B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone
- B4591 - Risca Road (near Welsh Oak PH), Pontymister
- A468 - Machen Village
- B4623 - Mountain Road
- B4263 - Bowls Terrace/Mill Road
- Greenway, Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas
- Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach
- A472 - Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
- Main Road, Maesycymmer
- Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood
- A469 - New Rd, Tir Y Berth
- B4254 - Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights
- B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith
- Pant Road, Newbridge
- Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen
- North Road, Newbridge
- Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave, Oakdale
- B4251 - Kendon Hill
- A472 - Hafod yr ynys Road, Hafodyrynys
- Pengam Road
- B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed
- A4048 - Argoed
- Bailey Street, Deri
- A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil
- White Rose Way, New Tredegar
- A4048 - Newport Road, Hollybush
Monmouthshire
- B4245 - Magor
- M4 - Toll Plaza, Westbound to Toll Plaza
- C136 - Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane, Caldicot
- B4245 - Caldicot Bypass
- A48 - Caerwent (within 30mph gated section)
- A466 - St Lawrence Road, Chepstow
- Llangybi
- Devauden Road, St. Arvans
- A466, St Arvans to Livox Bends
- B4293 - Devauden
- A472 - Little Mill (30s)
- B4598 - Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road
- Monmouth Road, Usk
- Chepstow Road - Llansoy
- B4293 - Llanishen
- A466 - Llandogo
- A466 - Redbrook Road, Monmouth
- Dixton Road, Monmouth
- A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth
- A465 - Pandy Village, Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn
- A4077 - Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny
- A40 - Brecon Road, Neville Hall, Abergavenny
- A40 - Monmouth Road, Abergavenny
- Merthyr Road, Llanfoist
- B4269 - Llanellen
Torfaen
- Newport Road, Llanturnham, Cwmbran
- Holybush Way, Cwmbran
- Henllys Way (near Pentre Close, Cwmbran)
- Henllys Way (Nr Tolpath)
- Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran
- Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran
- C276 - Ty Gwyn Way (near Marlborough Rd)
- Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran (near Community Farm)
- Greenforge Way, Cwmbran
- Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool
- Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool
- The Highway, New Inn
- A472 - Pontymoile Gyratory, Skew Fields to Pontypool
- Crumlin Road, Pontypool
- A4043 - Snatchwood Road, St Lukes Road
- B4246 - Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd, Abersychan
- B4246 - New Rd, Garndiffaith
- B4246 - Varteg, Abersychan
- B4248 - Garn Rd, Blaenavon
Speeding to save a few extra minutes just isn’t worth it. So please take time to plan your journey and allow extra time for unexpected delays such as traffic jams and diversions.#KnowTheLimits #BeSafe #GoSafe pic.twitter.com/UXUeQ6ZlQi— GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) July 26, 2023
Cardiff
- M4 - Junctions 33 to 34, Bridge Site
- A48 - Cowbridge Rd West (opposite The Culverhouse PH)
- Heol Trelai, Ely
- St Fagan's Road, Fairwater
- B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)
- Lansdowne Road
- Romilly Road, Canton
- Llandaf Road
- Pencisely Road
- Merthyr Road, The Philog
- Merthyr Road, Cardiff
- A470 - Manor Way, Whitchurch High School
- Pantbach Road, Cardiff
- Thornhill Road, Cardiff
- Ty Draw Road, Roath
- Lake Road West, Roath
- Lake Road East, Roath
- Heath Park Avenue
- Heathwood Road
- A48 - Llanedeyrn
- Ball Road, Llanrumney
- Ty Winch Road, Old St Mellons
- Willowbrook Drive (near Heritage Park)
- Cypress Drive, St Mellons
Merthyr
- Forest Road, Treharris
- A4054 - Cardiff Road, Merthyr Vale
- A470 - Aberfan
- Plymouth Street, Merthyr Tydfil
- A4102 - Swansea Road, Gellideg, Merthyr Tydfil
- High Steet, Penydarren
- Gurnos Road, Merthyr Tydfil
Bridgend
- A4061 - Aber Road/Nant-Y-Moel
- Cymmer Road, Bryn Terrace/Caerau
- Heol Tywith, Nantyffyllon
- Heol Ty Gwyn, Maesteg
- A4061 - Ogmore Vale
- A4061 - Lewistown, Ogmore Vale
- A4093 - Blackmill
- A4063 - Bridgend Road, Llangynwyd
- A4063 - Coytrahen Village
- Maesteg Road, Tondu
- A4061 - Bryncethin (near Heol Canola)
- M4 - East of Junction 36 (near Sarn)
- Litchard Hill, Litchard Cross (Coity Rd)
- B4281 - Farm Road, Cefn Cribwr
- B4281 - Cefn Road, Cefn Cribwr
- High Street, Kenfig Hill
- Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate
- B4622 - Broadlands Link Road
- A473 - Bryntirion Hill
- West Road, Nottage
- Fulmer Road, Porthcawl
Rhondda Cynon Taff
- M4 - Overbridge (2km east of J35)
- A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Brynsadler
- A4119 - Mwyndy Cross, Pontyclun
- B4595 - Brynteg, Llantrisant to Beddau
- C104 - Station Road, Church Village (outside No.16)
- Church Road, Tonteg
- Gwalia Grove, Rhydfelin
- B4278 - Penrhiwfer Road, Tonyrefail (near Kwik Save store)
- A4054 - Pentrebach Road (near No.31, Pontypridd)
- Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd
- A4233 - Ynyshir, Porth
- Penrhys Road, Tylorstown
- Tyntyla Road, Llwynapia
- Pentwyn Road, Ton Pentre
- A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash (near petrol station)
- A470 - Abercynon-Pentrebach
- Cwmbach Road, Aberdare
- Cwmdare Road, Cwmdare, Aberdare
- B4276 - Llwydcoed Road, Merthyr Road, Lwydcoed
- A4059 - Chapel Road, Penderyn
#GoSafe is all about saving lives.— GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) August 7, 2023
Driving carefully is one way of contributing to road safety in Wales.
We want to make Welsh roads safer for everyone. pic.twitter.com/z9CH11qwGB
Vale of Glamorgan
- B4267 - South Road, Sully
- A4055 - Cardiff Rd, Dinas Powys
- Plymouth Road, Barry Island
- A4050 - Jenner Road, Barry
- Romilly Park Road, Barry
- A4226- Waycock Road, Rhoose
- A48 - Bonvilston, Wenvoe (outside Police Station)
- A48 - St Nicholas
- Unnamed Rd, Pendoylan
- A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Ystradowen
- Cowbridge Road, St Athan (near Bingle Lane)
- Boverton Road, Boverton, Llantwit Major
- Llangan Primary School, Cowbridge
- B4265 - St Brides Road, St Brides Major
- Llantwit Road, Wick
- A48 - Crack Hill, Brocastle
- A48 - Brocastle
- B4524 - Corntown Road, Corntown
- B4265 - St Brides Major
Neath Port Talbot
- B4069 - Brynamman Rd, Brynamman
- A4109 - Pantyffordd, Golwg y Bryn
- A474 - Commercial Road, Rhyd y Fro
- A474 - Graig Road, Alltwen
- A474 - Neath Road, Rhos
- Swansea Road, Trebanos
- Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew
- A4109 - Main Road, Aberdulais
- B4424 - Neath Road, Tonna
- B4290 - New Road, Jersey Marine
- Shelone Road, Briton Ferry
- Baglan Way, Port Talbot
- Willow Way, Old Road, Baglan
Swansea
- A4118 - Near Knelston Primary School, Knelston
- Pennard Road, Kittle
- B4295 - New Rd, Crofty
- Mayals Road
- A4216 - Cockett Rd/Cwmbach Rd to Broadway
- A483 - Fabian Way (near Port Tennant Rd)
- B4295 - Cwmbach Rd, Cockett
- B5444 - Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth
- Pentregethin Road, Gendros
- Swansea Road, Llewitha
- Belgrave Road, Gorseinon
- B4296 - Grovesend, Swansea
- Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais
- Heol Ddu, Swansea
- Swansea Road/Llangyfelach Road, Llangyfelach
- A48 - Clasemont Road, Morriston
- Heol Y Mynydd, Gorseinon
- Birchgrove Road, Birchgrove
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Road, Clydach
- Birchgrove Road, Glais
- Clydach Road, Ynystawe
Carmarthenshire
- B4332 - Cenarth
- A485 - Pencarreg
- A484 - Saron, Llandysul
- A484 - Rhos, Llandysul
- Ysgol Gymunedol Cae'r Felin
- B4459 - Pencader (South)
- A485 - Gwyddgrug
- A485 - Route Rhydargaeau to Junction with B4459 Pencader x4
- Llangadog Primary School
- Meidrim Primary School
- U6217 - Ostrey Hill, St Clears
- Llanddowror Village
- A4066 - Broadway, Laugharne
- Ferryside Primary School
- Model Church in Wales School
- Llangunnor Primary School
- Rhydygors School
- A484 - Cwmffrwd
- A484 - Idole
- B4309 - Pontantwn
- A484 - Kingswood
- Pembrey CP School
- A484 - Burry Port (30mph speed limit area)
- B4309 - Five Roads
- B4317 - Heol Capel Ifan, Pontyberem
- Pontyberem Primary School
- Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes
- Old Road Community Primary School
- Heol Goffa, Llanelli North
- Corporation Avenue, Llanelli North
- Penallt Road/Brynallt Terrace, Llanelli
- Capel Isaf Road, Llanelli North
- Capel Road, Llanelli North
- Dafen Community Primary School
- Bryngwyn Road, Llanelli North
- Cilsaig Road/Dafen Road, Llanelli North
- Bryngwyn School, Llanelli North
- Dafen Road, Llanelli North
- Swiss Valley Primary School
- Bryn Community Primary School
- B4310 - Porthyrhyd
- Drefach CP School
- B4317 - Derwen Road, Cwmmawr
- Y Tumble
- Llechyfedach CP School
- Cefneithin Primary School
- Ysgol Gynradd Cross Hands
- A476 - Cross Hands Roundabout to Phoenix Inn, Gorslas
- Cwmgwilli
- B4297 - Coopers Road, Capel Hendre, Tycroes
- Saron Primary School
- A476 - Carmel South
- A476 - Carmel North
- A483 - Llandeilo Road, Llandybie
- Dyffryn Road, Saron Village
- A483 - Heol Cennen, Fairfach
- Betws Primary School
- A474 - Pontamman
To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.
