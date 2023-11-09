Jan Kandrac, 29, was given the warning after he pleaded guilty to exposure on Charles Street.

Newport Crown Court heard the offence took place on July 28 last year and that the defendant is currently serving a prison sentence for burglary.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “You've pleaded guilty to the offence of exposure.

“The next stage is for the court to sentence you.

“I cannot do that without the assistance of the probation service who will prepare a pre-sentence report upon you.

“That report will help in determining how long the additional prison sentence is which you face.”

Kandrac, formerly of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport is due to be sentenced on December 6 and he was remanded in custody.

He will now have to register as a sex offender.

The defendant followed proceedings with the help of a Slovakian interpreter.

Kandrac was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Daniel Jones.