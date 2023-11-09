A FLASHER who exposed himself in Newport city centre was told he is facing jail.
Jan Kandrac, 29, was given the warning after he pleaded guilty to exposure on Charles Street.
Newport Crown Court heard the offence took place on July 28 last year and that the defendant is currently serving a prison sentence for burglary.
Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “You've pleaded guilty to the offence of exposure.
“The next stage is for the court to sentence you.
MORE NEWS: Burger van man jailed for breaking girlfriend's nose in ‘appalling’ attack
“I cannot do that without the assistance of the probation service who will prepare a pre-sentence report upon you.
“That report will help in determining how long the additional prison sentence is which you face.”
Kandrac, formerly of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport is due to be sentenced on December 6 and he was remanded in custody.
He will now have to register as a sex offender.
The defendant followed proceedings with the help of a Slovakian interpreter.
Kandrac was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Daniel Jones.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article