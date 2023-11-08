Myers, from Barrow, revealed in May 2022 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Since then the 66-year-old has been through treatment including chemotherapy but said everything now "seems to be stable" and he is "doing alright".

Myers, speaking on BBC Breakfast, said: "I’m doing all right. I’m still having treatment but everything seems stable.

“I’ve been back with my best mate on the bike, filming and doing the books and back to work.

“So it’s all pretty good, actually. I’m really enjoying life at the moment.”

Dave Myers reveals how Hairy Bikers co-star Si King has supported him through cancer battle

Myers also revealed how friend and Hairy Bikers co-star Si King has supported him during his cancer battle.

The TV chef said King made him his favourite comfort food - mince and dumplings when he was ill during his cancer treatment.

Myers said: "There was one day when I was poorly and he came round to our house and made me mince and dumplings, but he does it properly.

“You know, when the bottom of the dumplings are just soft, the top of the dumplings are crusty, and I really… I remember that with mashed potato. That was lovely.

“There was a freezer full and that was great.”

Si King and Dave Myers have been friends for more than 30 years. (Image: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast)

King, reflecting on more than 30 years of friendship with Myers added: “It just comes naturally to us. We’re good mates, we’re part of each other’s families.

“It’s just the way we are and we don’t really have to try very hard, because we like each other.

“We’re very different people but that’s what friendship is about because constantly you bring something new to the table when we see each other.”