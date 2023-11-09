Abigail Thomas, 19, admitted two counts of assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker – a custody detention officer.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of WKD Blue alcohol and rose wine worth £9 from Asda and causing criminal damage to a police cell.

The offences took place between October 30 and October 31 and just hours after she had been handed a community order for similar offences.

Thomas, of Caerleon Road, was sent to a young offender institution for 15 weeks after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant must also pay £381.80 in compensation.