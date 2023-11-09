A YOUNG Newport woman has been locked up after she carried out violence, theft and criminal damage offences in the city.
Abigail Thomas, 19, admitted two counts of assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker – a custody detention officer.
She also pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of WKD Blue alcohol and rose wine worth £9 from Asda and causing criminal damage to a police cell.
The offences took place between October 30 and October 31 and just hours after she had been handed a community order for similar offences.
Thomas, of Caerleon Road, was sent to a young offender institution for 15 weeks after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant must also pay £381.80 in compensation.
