Emergency services at scene of police incident in Pontypool

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a police incident on Station Road, Pontypool.
  • The road is closed in both directions from South Street to Austin Road and there is queueing traffic.
  • Detours are in operation for Stagecoach bus services.

