Sammy Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Michelle England salon in Ebbw Vale on July 2 last year.

He stole hair products and cash worth £645 during the raid, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Jones, of Union Street, Tredegar was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

The defendant was made the subject of a nine-month drug rehabilitation treatment programme and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay his victim £480 in compensation.

Jones was also fined £120 and must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.