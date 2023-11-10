Corrie Winston, 21, of Upper Capel Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly admitted committing the offence on January 7, 2022.

The defendant was due to go on trial next year after he denied the assault but changed his plea to guilty during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

The case was adjourned to December 6 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Winston was granted conditional bail by Judge Daniel Williams.