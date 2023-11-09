A section of Cwm Lane in Rogerstone was closed on Monday, November 6, for a period of around ten days while works were completed on the new bridge and active travel route.

Newport City Council has said the bridge, which runs adjacent to Cwm Lane road, will improve accessibility to the site with a modified access ramp.

Stephen Court, who runs a plumbing and heating firm in Wiltshire, takes photo and video of canal restoration projects around the UK and was on hand to capture this historic moment at Fourteen Locks.

The footage shows a crane lorry parked at the end of Cefn Walk, near the Fourteen Locks Mini Market, and several orange-vested, hard-hatted workers can be seen at either end of the bridge.

The bridge is lifted off the road and into place, linking the visitor centre on the north side of the canal with the active travel path that runs along the south side.

This summer, residents were told to expect “varying levels of disruption” over a period of 18 months including temporary closures of the canal path and car parking limitations.

Workers will clear silt and vegetation from the water and reline the canal up to the boundary with Caerphilly County Borough Council while council officers complete a feasibility study into the prospect of a new visitor centre.

"The area is an incredible mix of restored and abandoned locks that is full of history," Stephen said. "With a fantastic and cheap café, it makes a lovely family walk outside of the city."

The project is being funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

You can watch Court Above The Cut on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@CourtAboveTheCut.