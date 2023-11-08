Gwent Police were called to the scene of a crash at around 11:30am on Station Road, the incident happened near Ysgol Panteg School.

Station Road was closed in both directions from South Street to Austin Road and there was queueing traffic.

Stagecoach bus services were affected by the crash and were forced to divert services.

Stagecoach's 23 service diverted along the A4042, to the old Rechem roundabout and through Polo grounds Industrial Estate (in both directions).

At around 2.15pm this afternoon the road was re-opened and Stagecoaches services resumed a full and normal service.

No injuries were reported from the crash scene, according to Gwent Police.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Station Road, Griffithstown at around 11.30am on Wednesday 8 November.

"Officers attended and the collision involved two cars. No injuries were reported."​