Dizzy Kidz, based in Ashvale Industrial Estate, are also celebrating 17 years in business this January after opening in 2007.

Owner Louise Thomas said the family are ‘so proud to win such a prestigious award.’

Ms Thomas said: “We’re the best in Wales.

“I was absolutely shocked but thrilled to have won ‘Welsh Playcentre of the year.’

“I, Gareth, and the team would like to thank everyone that voted for us but more importantly who keep coming through the doors.

“We are so proud of winning this prestigious award and beating large competition.

Dizzy Kidz logo (Image: Louise Thomas)

“Our little customers are always at the forefront of our business and all the hard work has finally paid off.

“We are a small family run business opening our doors in 2007 and are celebrating 17 years in business this January.”

Dizzy Kidz is open seven days a week catering for parties, playgroups, baby and toddler’s classes.

The playcentre run a baby brunch coffee morning every Monday and Wednesday from 10am-12pm and run a Dizzy Tots playgroup on Tuesdays and Thursday’s from 10am-12pm.