Matthew Jones crashed his car into a wooden lamppost after veering off the road and onto the kerb with Nuria Zamel Casino a front seat passenger.

The 28-year-old nurse had come to live in Wales from her native Barcelona and had planned on starting a family with the defendant.

The couple were taking her sister Marina to Bristol Airport where she was due to fly back to Spain after visiting them, Newport Crown Court was told.

Jones’ Dacia Sandero came off the A472 road in the Crumlin area of Caerphilly at around 3.50am during the early hours of Saturday, January 14.

MORE NEWS: Burger van man jailed for breaking girlfriend's nose in ‘appalling’ attack

John Ryan, prosecuting, said the defendant had been out with Nuria and Marina in Cardiff to see a concert the night before.

He drove home to Ebbw Vale after drinking three or four pints and had another pint in the town’s Wetherspoons pub and snorted two lines of cocaine.

Jones went to bed at midnight and had around three hours’ sleep before he got up to take Marina to the airport.

The defendant was travelling just under the 30mph speed limit at 29mph at the point of impact five-and-a-half miles into their 52-mile journey.

Jones called 999 and a police officer was soon at the scene who noticed “he appeared to be intoxicated”.

Mr Ryan said: “The defendant appeared unsteady on his feet, his pupils were dilated and his speech was slurred.

“He also smelled strongly of alcohol and, when spoken to, admitted having consumed alcohol.”

Efforts were made at the roadside to save Nuria and later by surgeons at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she worked but she sadly died there some five hours later.

A drugs swipe later revealed that Jones was way over the limit for cocaine.

“It is the prosecution’s case that a competent and careful driver would not drive after drinking, taking a substantial amount of cocaine, when tired after being out in Cardiff and getting up early in the morning,” Mr Ryan said.

In a moving victim impact statement, Nuria’s father Jose Zamel asked the court to take mercy on Jones.

He said: “We can only express our immense sadness, the pain we feel that only those who have lost a child can understand.

“Our entire family sincerely hopes that the judge will be kind to Matthew Jones because we know with certainty that he is a good boy and he will have enough punishment on his conscience with this terrible event for the rest of his days.

“Our daughter Nuria Zamel chose Matthew Jones to start a new family.

“She had a promising future at work, she wanted to have children.

“She had just bought a house in the country where it always rains. She was really happy.”

Jones, 32, formerly of Cwm, now of Llys Cynon, Hirwaun, Aberdare admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention with a cocaine derivative in his blood.

Gareth Williams representing Jones said: “Take a taxi, have the later flight, get someone else to drive you, all those things have gone through his mind every day since.

“People think that catching a flight is really important.

“Actually, when you look back at it, it's not really important.

“She was going to be his life partner as far as he was concerned.

“There’s nothing but remorse in this case.”

Judge Daniel Williams jailed Jones for four years and four months and banned him from driving for eight years and two months.

He told Mr Ryan: “The court extends its condolences to the family and friends of Nuria.”

PC Gerwyn Harris, Gwent Police's officer in case, said: “Jones’ reckless and selfish actions highlight the real dangers of driving under the influence which has resulted in the death of young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“There are no excuses for deciding to drive after taking drugs – it can have devastating impact on others as seen in this case.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Nuria’s family at this time.

"If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drug, you could help save a life and you can report this to us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media.

“If the crime is taking place or it is an emergency, always call 999.

“You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”