With the cost of living continuing to rise, it can be hard to find the perfect accommodation for a holiday without breaking the bank.

However, if you are looking at a staycation for your next holiday, then The Guardian has come up with a list providing travellers with some of the more affordable options, that still provide the same quality as some of the more pricier alternatives.

This list includes hotels in Cumbria, Scotland and Shropshire as well as B&Bs on Bristol and Devon, with a boutique hotel in Cardiff also making the list.

South Wales hotel named among best UK stays for under £150

Parador 44, Cardiff, was named by The Guardian as one of the UK's top 20 best B&Bs, hotels and pubs to stay in for under £150 a night.

The Cardiff hotel was one of five places selected as the best UK stays for food lovers.

Double rooms are available from £131 per night including breakfast.

Describing the boutique hotel, The Guardian said: "Cádiz comes to Cardiff in this boutique bolthole, whose nine rooms were added last year above acclaimed Spanish restaurant Asador 44.

"Mains range from Pyrenean milk-fed lamb to grilled carabinero prawns.

"The (soundproofed) bedrooms evoke Andalucía at every turn, with their tiles, shutters and headboards.

"They share a guest lounge whose honesty bar is stocked with Spanish wine and beer.

"Breakfast is a delightful mix of Welsh and Spanish produce, with Spanish cheeses and tarta de Santiago (almond sponge) alongside Welshcakes on the buffet; cooked dishes include “flamenco eggs” or a “full parador”.

Parador 44 (14-15 Quay Street, Cardiff, CF10 1EA) has a 9.9 rating on Booking.com (from 420 reviews) and a five-star rating on Tripadvisor (from 25 reviews).

It is located right in the Cardiff city centre within easy walking distance of Cardiff Castle, Principality Stadium and St David's Centre.