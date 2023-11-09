The Newport Cycle Hub on Skinner Street, a not-for-profit partnership between Spokesafe, The Gap Wales, Newport City Homes and Welsh Government, celebrates its first anniversary on Tuesday, November 14.

In that year, bike thefts in the city centre have fallen by 13 per cent.

The hub has become busier month-on-month, more than tripling its user count between January (20) and October (65) 2023.

It can hold up to 38 bikes at any one time, with CCTV monitoring, SmartWater security and verified-only access keeping them safe. The team are claiming it as the first 24/7 secure bike storage location in Wales.

Storage costs £1 per day, £5 per week or £17.50 per month.

Their most recent customer survey suggested half of users would otherwise come into the city centre by car whilst 3 in 4 said they cycled in more frequently since they started using the hub.

The Gap Wales project manager Mark Seymour said the results "proved" the project had helped to take cars off Newport roads.

He also praises the work of Gwent Police who claimed a 48 per cent recovery rate of reported stolen bikes.

“The force do a great job in recovering, but it’s better to prevent cycle crime which will then free up valuable police time for tackling other crime,” Mr Seymour said. "The Newport Cycle Hub is proving beneficial for its service users and also for the city by bringing more people in and reducing congestion."