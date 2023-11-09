From sweet treats to savoury classics, Caffè Nero has it all, making it an ideal place to get a taste of Christmas this year.

I popped into town to try the range for myself to see if it lived up to the spirit of the most wonderful time of the year.

This is what I thought about Caffè Nero's new festive range

Caffè Nero has finally released its Christmas range in time for the festive season

To make my assessment of each Caffè Nero item, I looked at taste, texture, and appearance and handed each a score for how 'Christmassy' they were.

I selected the Turkey Feast Focaccia, the Pigs Under Blankets Panini, the Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Panini, the Classic Mince Pie, the Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheese Cake and the Millionaire's Hot Chocolate.

Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini

The Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini was notable for its stone-baked sourdough bread and delicious smoked bacon but was probably one of my least favourite items on the menu.

I think the panini could have benefited from stronger flavours to make it stand out more as the brie failed to bring much to the table in my view. This could have been improved by a stronger cheese such as the classic cheddar or stilton.

Christmas score: 2/5

The Turkey Feast Focaccia was Christmas summed up and by far my favourite item

Turkey Feast Focaccia

The Turkey Feast Focaccia was by far my favourite savoury item on the Christmas menu with the rosemary and rock salt focaccia offering a nice crispness and satisfying crunch.

In terms of the filling, the basted turkey and tangy cranberry sauce brought on the unmistakable taste of Christmas, while the rosemary and pork helped to bring new flavours to the fold.

Christmas score: 5/5

The Pigs Under Blankets Panini comes with smoked bacon and balsamic onion chutney

Pigs Under Blankets Panini

Unlike the previous item, the Pigs Under Blankets Panini had less of a satisfying crunch while the lack of rosemary or stuffing made it feel like less of a Christmas experience.

That's not to say this panini didn't embody the festive spirit as the pork sausages wrapped in bacon reminded me of those oh-so-popular Christmas sides.

The ingredients within the bread were delicious with the item also being far cleaner and easier to eat.

Christmas score: 4/5

There's perhaps nothing more festive than a mince pie

Classic Mince Pie

On to the desserts and the Classic Mince Pie that got me into the festive spirit.

The pie stood out for its soft and mouth-watering minced fruit with the pastry and coated sugar adding a sweeter tang.

Christmas score: 5/5 - You can't get more Christmassy than a mince pie!

Caffè Nero's Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheesecake was presented well but failed to be as festive as some of the other items

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheese Cake

The Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheese Cake was presented very well with each layer appearing to show each tasty component.

While the texture was smooth and the buttery biscuit base complimented the rest of the cake, it didn't feel as festive as the other menu items which appeared more indulgent.

Christmas score: 2/5

Millionaire's Hot Chocolate

The Millionaire's Hot Chocolate was luxurious and velvety, offering a rich drink that may prove too much for those with less of a sweet tooth.

If you're a fan of a lovely hot coco in the winter months, then you will love this item.

Christmas score: 3/5