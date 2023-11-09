With Christmas only weeks away, chains like Caffè Nero are now releasing their anticipated festive ranges to eager customers across the UK.
From sweet treats to savoury classics, Caffè Nero has it all, making it an ideal place to get a taste of Christmas this year.
I popped into town to try the range for myself to see if it lived up to the spirit of the most wonderful time of the year.
This is what I thought about Caffè Nero's new festive range
To make my assessment of each Caffè Nero item, I looked at taste, texture, and appearance and handed each a score for how 'Christmassy' they were.
I selected the Turkey Feast Focaccia, the Pigs Under Blankets Panini, the Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Panini, the Classic Mince Pie, the Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheese Cake and the Millionaire's Hot Chocolate.
Information on these items can be found on the Caffè Nero website.
Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini
The Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini was notable for its stone-baked sourdough bread and delicious smoked bacon but was probably one of my least favourite items on the menu.
I think the panini could have benefited from stronger flavours to make it stand out more as the brie failed to bring much to the table in my view. This could have been improved by a stronger cheese such as the classic cheddar or stilton.
Christmas score: 2/5
Turkey Feast Focaccia
The Turkey Feast Focaccia was by far my favourite savoury item on the Christmas menu with the rosemary and rock salt focaccia offering a nice crispness and satisfying crunch.
In terms of the filling, the basted turkey and tangy cranberry sauce brought on the unmistakable taste of Christmas, while the rosemary and pork helped to bring new flavours to the fold.
Christmas score: 5/5
Pigs Under Blankets Panini
Unlike the previous item, the Pigs Under Blankets Panini had less of a satisfying crunch while the lack of rosemary or stuffing made it feel like less of a Christmas experience.
That's not to say this panini didn't embody the festive spirit as the pork sausages wrapped in bacon reminded me of those oh-so-popular Christmas sides.
The ingredients within the bread were delicious with the item also being far cleaner and easier to eat.
Christmas score: 4/5
Classic Mince Pie
On to the desserts and the Classic Mince Pie that got me into the festive spirit.
The pie stood out for its soft and mouth-watering minced fruit with the pastry and coated sugar adding a sweeter tang.
Christmas score: 5/5 - You can't get more Christmassy than a mince pie!
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheese Cake
The Sticky Toffee Pudding Cheese Cake was presented very well with each layer appearing to show each tasty component.
While the texture was smooth and the buttery biscuit base complimented the rest of the cake, it didn't feel as festive as the other menu items which appeared more indulgent.
Christmas score: 2/5
Millionaire's Hot Chocolate
The Millionaire's Hot Chocolate was luxurious and velvety, offering a rich drink that may prove too much for those with less of a sweet tooth.
If you're a fan of a lovely hot coco in the winter months, then you will love this item.
Christmas score: 3/5
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here