Live

Lane closed on M48 J2 westbound towards J23 M4 due to crash

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are dealing with a crash on M48 J2 westbound towards J23 M4.
  • The lane is closed which is causing queuing traffic.
  • The police is advising to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos