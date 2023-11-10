LLOYD VIRGO, 23, of Ton Road, Cwmbran was jailed for three months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and a paramedic on November 26, 2022.

He must pay his victims £50 each in compensation.

SHARIF RAHMAN, 26, of Capel Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Commercial Road on June 23.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SAMANTHA REEVES, 29, Vale View, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IEUAN WILLIAMS, 19, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Caerphilly on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SYLVIA WITTS, 77, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on May 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HASSAN ALI, 27, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHLOE LLEWELLYN, 31, of Graig Park Lane, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran on May 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH LOUISE HUGHES, 40, of Plym Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 33mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on May 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SARAH GOMES, 36, of Christchurch Road, Newport must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at The Coldra, Chepstow Road on May 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL REES, 38, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHANE BAKER, 40, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.